Laverne Cox calls out Republicans by revealing which red states watch the most trans porn

Laverne Cox is one of the most beloved activists for the LGBTQ+ community and her wise words couldn't come at a better time as the 2024 election approaches.

Just this year alone, many Republicans have introduced hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ legislative bills to cause harm for the queer community.

Cox is taking a stand against this hateful rhetoric by being visible in her latest artistic projects and by calling out hypocritical behavior from conservatives.

"Ten years ago when I came onto the scene, trans representation was in such a different place. I felt like I couldn't be too sexual because it would reflect badly on the community. I let most of that go," Cox shares.

In her latest music video for her new song "Gretchen: A TripHopera Pt. 2," Cox strips down and gives a man a lap dance. The empowering video showcases trans beauty at its finest and Cox knows many straight men will enjoy it.

“A lot of men find that they’re attracted to trans women through sex work and porn. PornHub routinely releases their stats of the most popular porn on the site. Trans porn is always number one or number two."

The top fans of trans porn are also found in some of the most conservative areas in America, according to Cox.

"States that look at trans porn the most are red states. I think Texas and Utah were number one and two. It’s interesting that red states, where they’re actually banning trans care, are looking at trans porn more than any other states. Trans people won’t actually be able to exist in those states soon."

Cox has also encountered many straight men who are very attracted to trans women, but have a hard time admitting it due to fear of judgement or backlash.

"I’m 51. When I transitioned in the '90s, all the guys I was meeting were straight-identified men. I met men who were into women and trans women were included in that. That’s generally the men I’ve dated, but a lot of those men are often tormented and tortured by their desire for trans women. It’s still deeply stigmatized to date trans women for a lot of straight-identified men."

The actress and talented entertainer is hoping to break that stigma by showcasing her impeccable skill set in all of her passion projects.

"I just want to have a conversation [and] have a moment where people can see this man with me and normalize seeing that."

"Gretchen: A TripHopera Pt. 2" is available now on all streaming platforms. To see the full interview with Laverne Cox, check out the video below.