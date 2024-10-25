Meet Matt Mathews — the handsome 'platinum star gay' who wants to hear your deepest & darkest secrets

Get up, it's time to do farm chores!

Matt Mathews is the viral sensation who's taken over our feeds with his hilarious content on his farm in Alabama.

With his content amassing millions of followers across platforms, the star is now selling out theaters across the country on his hit Live Nation tour, Boujee On A Budget.

"It's been an incredible thing to see people love me so much just because I'm being authentic to who I am. If you ain't paying my bills or giving me orgasms, your opinion of me is irrelevant! Cussing animals out in a bathrobe is what started all of this, so it's been a wild journey," Mathews tells PRIDE.

As an out and proud gay man from the South, Mathews has truly paved his own unique path in the world of comedy and entertainment.

By showing so much of his quirky personality and relatable roots online, he's now giving fans a chance to connect with him in-person by revealing their craziest secrets with him as part of his live shows.

"People will tell me their deepest, darkest confessions and I give them my honest opinion. People want to be able to talk about this stuff and get these things off their chest."

Between his hilarious tour and viral content, the star is also carving out time in his schedule to film his YouTube show Doin’ The Most with Matt Mathews, where's he's attempting the wildest tasks all on-camera. Rest assured though, he's not shying away from showing the world just how gay he is.

"I don't like vagina, so yes, I am so gay! I'm strictly dickly. I'm 100% gay. There is no other percentage in here that wants any part of no kitty cat. [I'm] platinum star! I didn't even come out of a vagina. I was a c-section."

Fans can get tickets to see Matt Mathews on tour by visiting his website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.