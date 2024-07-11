Tamra Judge spills on her spicy feuds with Shannon, Vicki & Alexis on 'RHOC'

Scroll To Top
We're all seated for the thrilling new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

rickycornish

She may have been on pause, but she's ready to play.

Tamra Judge is undeniably an iconic reality star by appearing on 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As season 18 gears up for its explosive premiere tonight, the star is getting real by opening up on her recent fallouts with her Tres Amigas pals Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

Many Bravo fans are well aware that Beador is front and center in upcoming episodes as cameras captured the aftermath of her shocking DUI last year.

"That was part of the breaking part of our friendship. I really wanted her to get the help that she needed. I'm not that kind of person to enable you and I probably did for many years with her. The reason we are no longer speaking is because of Shannon, not because of me," Judge says.

Beador is facing quite a few challenges as the season kicks off. Not only does she open up on her arrest, but the star also faces Alexis Bellino as she returns to the show with Beador's ex-boyfriend around her arm.

"Alexis stands by her man. That's where things get very complicated. When you hear the details of it, it's not what you think it is. In fact, Alexis had confided in me telling me she didn't know if she wanted to come on the show because she felt like she was kicking Shannon while she was down. I think you guys are going to be surprised."

Although Judge and Beador have a sad falling out, the same can also be said for Judge's friendship with Gunvalson. The duo's relationship came to an unexpected end, which left Judge in shock.

"We definitely had a conversation about me leaving the Tres Amigas, but it wasn't heated. Then all of the sudden, she's bashing me all over the press [and] having people say 'F Tamra' at her live shows. I don't understand. I'm not speaking to her."

Amidst all of the drama, the ladies are embarking on a handful of cast trips including Palm Springs, Big Bear, Sonoma, and even London.

While in Europe, the ladies clash at a dinner that reminds Judge of the infamous gang up on her in Bali back in season nine.

"Our big trip was Bali 2.0 for me. [Shannon] tried to turn everybody against me. I didn't run away this time. Somebody ran away, but it wasn't me. It was the same situation. It ain't happening this time girl!"

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres tonight on Bravo. To see more from our interview with Tamra Judge, check out the video below.

Tamra Judge Shares Her Opinions on Kenya Moore's 'RHOA' Departure & Brandi Glanville's 'RHUGT' Dramayoutu.be

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

