​'RHOC's Shannon Beador fires back after Joel Kim Booster reads her for filth

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is firing back after Joel Kim Booster dragged her online.

For those just tuning into the drama, the two recently finished shooting a Real Housewives spin-off series called Love Hotel, with Booster hosting. After the show wrapped, he went off on Instagram Stories, calling Beador a "pathetic drunk" and claiming she treated others on the show "like they are subhuman."

Yikes.

According to fans, he also went on Instagram Live to say that she "humiliates the crew, was hideous to him and that at the wrap party just a few hours ago she was terrible to someone he really loves."

But days later, Beador is claiming to be shocked by his accusations. "I really don't know what it's about, because an hour earlier that night, before the wrap party, he had tears in his eyes. And he said, 'I'm so happy for you,'" she recalled during Shannon and Vicki Live! on Thursday. "He trashed my daughters. He said that he hopes that I suffer. He said that he feels sorry for [ex-boyfriend] John Janssen," she continued. "He says that I'm nothing but a pathetic drunk. And it's really going to look silly for him because he had nothing but love for me the entire time."