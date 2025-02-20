Search form

Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Tim James reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to film

Adult star Tim James reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to film

Adult star Tim James reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to filmplay icon

The verse bottom bodybuilder aims to please.

rickycornish

Tim James is the definition of a versatile performer.

Not only does he film plenty of sexy content for his fan sites and notable adult studios, but James is also a certified personal trainer known for his viral "verse bottom bodybuilder" workout regimens and meal prep videos.

"I've been doing some simple recipes for bottoms that's really been catching on! Diet impacts so much of your sexual health, especially if you're a bottom. I've really been leaning into that and helping all of my sisters," James tells PRIDE.

Besides his passion for fitness and health, James has starred in multiple spicy films that have captured the eyes of millions of people around the world.

"My favorite scenes are one-on-one scenes where you can actually have a connection with the person. My favorite scenes are where we flip and we get to take turns!"

Although he's branded himself as a "verse bottom bodybuilder," the model thoroughly enjoys giving his fans a little bit of everything.

"Sometimes I'll be really masculine and sometimes I'll be really feminine. I like that dynamic where you change things up based on how you're feeling in that moment. You don't have to be one thing or the other thing all the time."

James is about to hit three years in the adult entertainment industry and he's loving every second of it. In fact, the star used to work behind a desk every day earning six figures in a finance role. However, he wasn't happy working in corporate, so he decided to pursue his passion in physical and sexual health.

"I just want people to know that it doesn't matter where you're at in life or how old you are or how many people tell you that you can't do something. If you believe it in your heart and you have the ambition to make it happen, you really can do anything that you want to achieve if you put your mind to it."

Fans can follow Tim James on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralSexGayEntertainmentLove&SexCelebritiesHomosexual
adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgaygay porngay sexpornpornstarvideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio