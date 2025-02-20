Adult star Tim James reveals his favorite type of steamy scene to film

Tim James is the definition of a versatile performer.

Not only does he film plenty of sexy content for his fan sites and notable adult studios, but James is also a certified personal trainer known for his viral "verse bottom bodybuilder" workout regimens and meal prep videos.

"I've been doing some simple recipes for bottoms that's really been catching on! Diet impacts so much of your sexual health, especially if you're a bottom. I've really been leaning into that and helping all of my sisters," James tells PRIDE.

Besides his passion for fitness and health, James has starred in multiple spicy films that have captured the eyes of millions of people around the world.

"My favorite scenes are one-on-one scenes where you can actually have a connection with the person. My favorite scenes are where we flip and we get to take turns!"

Although he's branded himself as a "verse bottom bodybuilder," the model thoroughly enjoys giving his fans a little bit of everything.

"Sometimes I'll be really masculine and sometimes I'll be really feminine. I like that dynamic where you change things up based on how you're feeling in that moment. You don't have to be one thing or the other thing all the time."

James is about to hit three years in the adult entertainment industry and he's loving every second of it. In fact, the star used to work behind a desk every day earning six figures in a finance role. However, he wasn't happy working in corporate, so he decided to pursue his passion in physical and sexual health.

"I just want people to know that it doesn't matter where you're at in life or how old you are or how many people tell you that you can't do something. If you believe it in your heart and you have the ambition to make it happen, you really can do anything that you want to achieve if you put your mind to it."

Fans can follow Tim James on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.