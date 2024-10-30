15 SINFULLY hot celebrity men who are making hump day a breeze

Instagram @jessejamespattinson; Instagram @dawn.faith; TikTok @australianfirefighters
Ugh. It’s Wednesday again. It’s gotta be the worst day of the week. You’re already exhausted, but it feels like there are so many days left before the weekend.
From running errands to working your tail off to family responsibilities, life can be tough, but that’s why every week, we collect the hottest pics of the sexiest male celebrities for you to peruse at your leisure anytime you need a hump day pick-me-up.
So scroll through to see our fave hump day hunks this week, and let the stress melt away!
Lil Nas X
Well, hello abs!
Australian Fire Fighters
@australianfirefighters
Nobody really knows what we get up to behind the scenes… but its a mix of showing off muscles, cuddling puppies, kittens and wildlife.. ohh and a whole lot of laughs!! 🔥 🐶 😎 Link in bio 🔥 #a#australianfirefighterscalendarf#firemanr#realfirefightersf#fypb#bombeirob#bomberosb#brandweerf#feuerwehrp#pompiere消#消防队员소#소방수p#pompierfirefighter #hotmen #laughs #kittens #puppies #bts
This behind-the-scenes video of the Australian fire fighters posing for their annual calendar is making us so hot and bothered we're probably going to need their services!
Aaron Pierre
We love leg day!o
Omar Rudberg
Singer Omar Rudberg won our hearts when he was starring on Young Royals, but now that we've seen how hot he looks for his concerts, we really want to see him perform live!
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin biting his tongue is doing things to us!
Dawn Fang
Now the devil in us wants to corrupt this angel version of model Dawn Fang.
Jonathan Bailey
We're going to need Fellow Travelers actor Jonathan Bailey to release that photo.
Dheyle Dizon
Pit Crew member Dheyle Dizon is making sure we stay tuned for every episode of Drag Race Philippines because we'd be heartbroken if we missed a minute of his body-ody-ody!
Chris Colfer
Who knew Chris Colfer looked this good under those jackets and bow ties!
Jesse James Pattinson
Drag Race Pit Crew member and fitness influencer Jesse James Pattinson can give us workout advice anytime!
More Jesse James Pattinson
Oh my!
Kit Williamson
Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson and his husband are dressing up as slutty Tim Walz for Halloween this year. Now, this is the kind of political content we're looking for!
Johnny Sibilly
Queer actor Johnny Sibilly should never wear sleeves again!
Bad Bunny
This just proves to us that Bad Bunny looks good enough to eat no matter what he wears!