12 Ways to Woo a Girl On Your First Date

Ugh, first date nerves. They're literally the worst, right? You want to make a good impression for this cute girl, but you don't want to come off as anxious. Don't worry, these tips will help your first time out go incredibly well.
Get to know her a little over text or IM first. This will help you have some really sweet conversation topics during your date and figure out more about your common interests.
Not too early, you don't want to wait for half an hour. But even just five or six minutes goes a long way. Plus, there's nothing more embarassing than waiting 30 or 45 mintues for a date to arrive. Trust me, been there on both sides: not fun.
Show an active interest in her, and she'll be impressed that you care to know more about her. Don't overdo it, of course. You want her to return the favor!
Of course she looks good in it, so tell her she looks good in it.
No need to be shy. If she says you look stunning in that dress, then you probably do. So accept her compliments with grace and style. She'll find it cute.
There's nothing worse than being a sloppy eater at a date. If you're choosing the location, pick a place with food that tastes good and won't make you drop a utensil on the floor.
No need to go for the standard "dinner and a movie" script. Why not go to the beach, catch a basement show, or grab ice cream? She'll be impressed by your creativity.
Hey, it's a date, right? Every girl is different, but a little flirtation never hurt anyone. So go ahead and tell her her tattoo is very cute. I'm sure it is.
Chances are you're out tonight because your date already thinks you're cute or interesting. So don't worry too much, just be yourself!
It'll be fine! Plus, she's probably a little nervous too. Talk yourself up, relax, listen to your favorite song, do whatever you need to do to get ready... and have fun!