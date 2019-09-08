11 Major Myths About Lesbian Bed Death

Most of us have heard about the much-feared Lesbian Bed Death, that moment in time where lesbians and queer women in relationships suddenly stop having sex and start being cuddly, BFFs. It’s something a lot of us freak out about when we go a few days or a week or even a month without sex. It looms in the distance, the thing that may or may not be real, but that sure does feel real when we’re panicking about it.

Regardless of how you feel about LBD, there are definitely a few things that need to be debunked about it. So what are the most major and most ridiculous myths out there?