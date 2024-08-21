35 hilarious & hopeful reactions to Michelle Obama's INCREDIBLE keynote speech at the DNC

While today may be the third day of the Democratic National Convention, some have not moved on from night two's keynote speech. Former First Lady Michelle Obama came home to Chicago to deliver a truly exceptional address last night. Obama has been called the finest orator of our time for good reason, and last night could stand alone as proof enough. It was arguably Obama's best, and certainly one of the best at any DNC, ever.

The crowd seemed especially moved by a few particular lines in her speech, key among them, “America, hope is making a comeback," and, "Who’s gonna tell [Donald Trump] the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

I was also particularly moved watching Obama address the hateful, vitriolic attacks Donald Trump waged against her and her family during Barack Obama's two terms, saying, "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated successful people who happened to be Black.”



This was a historic speech, with plenty of lines that will without a doubt be remembered and quoted for years to come. Here are 35 of the best, funniest, and most hopeful reactions to her incredible speech.



