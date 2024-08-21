Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

35 hilarious & hopeful reactions to Michelle Obama's INCREDIBLE keynote speech at the DNC

35 hilarious & hopeful reactions to Michelle Obama's INCREDIBLE keynote speech at the DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama during her keynote speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The former First Lady's keynote speech at night two of the Democratic National Convention is one for the books and a little SHADY, and the people are still going wild for it!

@politebotanist

While today may be the third day of the Democratic National Convention, some have not moved on from night two's keynote speech. Former First Lady Michelle Obama came home to Chicago to deliver a truly exceptional address last night. Obama has been called the finest orator of our time for good reason, and last night could stand alone as proof enough. It was arguably Obama's best, and certainly one of the best at any DNC, ever.

The crowd seemed especially moved by a few particular lines in her speech, key among them, “America, hope is making a comeback," and, "Who’s gonna tell [Donald Trump] the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

I was also particularly moved watching Obama address the hateful, vitriolic attacks Donald Trump waged against her and her family during Barack Obama's two terms, saying, "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated successful people who happened to be Black.”

This was a historic speech, with plenty of lines that will without a doubt be remembered and quoted for years to come. Here are 35 of the best, funniest, and most hopeful reactions to her incredible speech.


The full speech, which is absolutely worth viewing in its entirety, can be watched down below.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsMemesViralElection
democratic national conventiondncdnc 2024election 2024michelle obamapolitics
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio