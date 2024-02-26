Scroll To Top
Interviews

The cast of Drive-Away Dolls on their film's 'revolutionary' & 'shameless' sex scenes

The cast of ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ on their film's 'revolutionary' & 'shameless' sex scenes

Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley, and Geraldine Viswanathan
Courtesy of Focus Features

PRIDE sits down with Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley, and Geraldine Viswanathan to talk about Sapphic and sexual representation on screen.

rachiepants

It remains painfully rare to sex sapphic sexuality represented well onscreen — or frankly at all. Last year the gays received an embarrassment of steamy riches with films like Saltburn, All of Us Strangers, Red, White and Royal Blue, Fellow Travelers, Rotting in the Sun, and Passages, honestly, the list goes on and on. Queer women, on the other hand, rarely get the same kind of tantalizing representation — which is just one of the many reasons why Drive-Away Dolls is, in its star Geraldine Viswanathan’s words, so “inadvertently revolutionary.”

The film comes from a collaboration between Ethan Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke, who identifies as queer and her gaze is extremely apparent in this film. It follows two young lesbians who strike out in a rented “drive-away” car following heartbreak for a road trip of silliness and queer hookups. Complicating the lesbian chaos further is that the car was not meant for them and holds some very, ahem, incendiary secrets in its trunk, which leads to a handful of inept criminals trying to track them down.

The film is whimsical, steamy, and utterly hilarious (read PRIDE’s full review here). It’s the queer Raising Arizona we never knew we always wanted. It's also extremely sex-positive and presents Sapphic sex as both pleasurable and sometimes a little bit silly. That's right, this isn't a swoon-over-the-brush-of-your-hand kind of movie. There are sex toys, there are orgasms, there is masturbation, and it's all very tongue in cheek (and, ahem, other places). It's exciting, cheeky, and affirming.

Margaret Qualley stars as Jamie, the lovable lesbian lothario of the film’s road trippin’ duo film. As the actor explains, Jamie offers a refreshing glimpse into the joy of lesbian sexuality. “One of my favorite parts about the movie is how shameless these girls are with sex,” she tells PRIDE. “From my personal experience, your late teens early ‘20s everything can feel so embarrassing and I think it's really awesome to have all those kinds of funny, ridiculous moments out there and celebrate it. It's not, it's not precious.”

From the start, the approach to these intimate scenes was very different, and a breath of fresh air for the actor. “I've never done a sex scene where the goal was just to be funny before and that was the case for this and it's, it's a huge relief and really fun,” she says.

Watch PRIDE’s full interview with Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley, and Geraldine Viswanathan below.

The movie is breezy and delightful, but don’t mistake it as vapid, as Viswanathan explains there is something “inadvertently revolutionary” about the film. “It feels special that it's just so irreverent and so queer... but it's not the entire thing, and not that kind of usual heaviness to it,” she tells PRIDE. “Art is how we see ourselves. So I think it is meaningful to see this movie on screen now, in this moment, and in theaters across the country.”

For Feldstein, this role marked a first for the out actor in her already impressive career: The first time she played an explicitly queer character. “It was really empowering and delightful,” she tells PRIDE.

But what made it even more fulfilling is that while the film centers around three queer women, there is so much more to them than simply their identity. “In cinema, when we talk about [queerness], we can reduce people down to just identifying factors. And it's amazing to have all three of us sitting here, all playing queer women, and each of those women is entirely different and who they are, how they express themselves, how comfortable they are with their sexuality — not that they like women, but their own sexual-ness and sensuality,” says Feldstein. “Every human is different. So every queer person is different. The more differences we can see on screen, the better we are. Here you just get to watch three queer women have the best time. It's such a wild ride.”

Drive-Away Dolls is playing now in theaters. Watch the trailer below.

InterviewsLesbianEntertainmentMovies
beanie feldsteindrive away dollsgeraldine viswanathaninterviewslesbianlesbian moviesmargaret qualley
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio