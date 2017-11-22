Catherine Zeta Jones Plays Badass Bisexual Drug Queenpin in Cocaine Godmother

Before El Chapo, there was there was Griselda Blanco. She was the queen of the kingpins back in the U.S.-Columbia drug trade during the 1970’s and 80’s.

Catherine Zeta Jones is set to play the bisexual badass in Lifetime’s new biopic, Cocaine Godmother. Based on the trailer, it looks like Lifetime will be showing La Madrina's (The Godmother) sexual interests in both men and women.

This character somewhat plays into the "evil bisexual" trope that GLAAD has reported in their annual report on the state of minorities. The report states that bisexual characters are often “depicted as untrustworthy, prone to infidelity, and/or lacking a sense of morality.” There are court documents for Griselda, which detail her "bisexual orgies," as well as violent sex (TW), including forcing both men and women to perform sex acts on her at gunpoint.

We’ve seen this trope played out in other fictional characters like Frank Underwood in House of Cards and Lady Gaga as The Countess in the last season of American Horror Story. For these characters, it seems as if sexual fluidity equates to more fluidity. Nevertheless, the difference with Griselda is that her character is not fictional.

Cocaine Godmother premieres on January 20th, 8/7c, on Lifetime. Watch the full trailer below!