So Many Powerful Women Were Present at the Oscars

Despite only a few wins, women were speaking out at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Every year at the Academy Awards, Hollywood's elite gets decked out and dressed to the nines in old Hollywood glamour and, subsequently, old Hollywood ideals.

At Sunday's 90th annual Oscars, however, it was very apparent that something had changed. Powerful women graced the stage repeatedly as they presented categories. Powerful women were celebrated for their artistry, like Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, who honored her fellow women nominees by asking them to stand with her during her impassioned acceptance speech.

People of color and LGBT people were also represented at the Oscars ceremony, including Daniela Vega (from A Fantastic Woman, which took home the award for Best Foreign-Language Film), the first openly-trans presenter in the history of the awards.

Daniela Vega makes history becoming the first openly transgender performer to present at the #Oscars. https://t.co/AqAT3sXFOO pic.twitter.com/BEyo1X5Mkj — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2018

Being able to see Hollywood's elite speak out and show up for the causes of the oppressed while on the highest of platforms was truly an inspiring sight. Particularly during a year where conversations changed trajectory from what women are wearing on the red carpet, to what’s on their minds.

Unfortunately, even with all the nominees donning #TimesUp pins and interviews given with #MeToo sentiments, only six women won gold, making 2018 the year with the lowest female wins at the Oscars since 2012, when four women gave acceptance speeches for their achievements. When compared to the years with the highest amount of female wins (2014 and 2016, seeing 12 women taking home Oscars), it speaks volumes to the amount of change that is still needed to break that glass ceiling.

Despite five nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director), the most noticeably snubbed nominee this year was projected winner Greta Gerwig for her exceptional directing and writing for Lady Bird. As things stand now, only one woman has won the Oscar for Best Director. (The Hurt Locker's Kathryn Bigelow in 2010.)

Greta Gerwig on making a movie about the mother-daughter relationship: "To me it's the most complex, rich, beautiful relationship there is." https://t.co/8ueJX61uij #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6gCpIRf7UG — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Despite the lacking amount of Oscar wins for women, the overall night was championed by the leading ladies in every facet of entertainment. As presenter Ashley Judd stated, "The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying 'Time's Up.'"