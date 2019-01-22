#Movies

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Making a Cameo in The LEGO Movie 2!

Political icon AND a master builder!? Is there anything RBG can't do?

By Brendan Haley
January 22 2019 1:54 PM EST

Even in a dimension made entirely of plastic bricks, it's a known fact that everything about US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is awesome!

And it was just revealed, thanks to a new TV spot for Warner Bros.' The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, that RBG herself will be making a cameo in the upcoming film as a LEGO minifigure!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If that's not exciting enough for any RBG fan out there, the iconic Supreme Court justice's character will also be available for purchase as an actual toy! (How cool is that?!)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8! Watch the full trailer in the video below!

