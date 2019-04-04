Rachel Weisz Might Be Joining a New Marvel Movie!

Apparently, when we screamed that we wanted the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be gayer, someone listened.

Rachel Weisz, a deity among queer mortals, is apparently in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow movie.

Way too many things remain unknown about Black Widow’s standalone film—whether it’s a Red Sparrow-esque origin tale, or whether it’ll be a follow up to Endgame, or if maybe we’ll get that romcom version Saturday Night Live teased. So we certainly have no deets about what role Weisz might be playing.

But it’s been a thousand years since she’s played a straight person, so maybe we will be #blessed and Marvel will give us Weisz as a gay assassin.

Just spitballin’ here.

Florence Pugh is already lined up to co-star in the film, with Jac Schaeffer writing and Cate Shortland directing.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is still out here murdering us with rapid ticket sales and a new trailer—

—and Captain Marvel is now the first live-action film directed by a woman to pass the one billion dollar mark at the box office.

So whatever the Black Widow movie ends up being, the world is clearly still itching for more Marvel and more female-led superhero flicks. Let’s have it.