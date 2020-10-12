Demi Lovato Says Cruel Intentions Helped Spark Her Queer Awakening

Released over 21 years ago in 1999, Cruel Intentions is a cult classic that many people still love and eat up to this day, but did you also know that it apparently sparked an awakening in many queer growing who were growing up in the '90s? That was the case with pop legend Demi Lovato, who credits Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's park make-out scene as helping her realize she's queer!

Overt the weekend, "I Love Me" singer teamed up with Queer Eye star Tan France for Facebook's National Coming Out Day special, and during their discussion, Demi dished on how much she enjoyed that scene from the Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe classic.

"It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn," Demi told Tan. "I was just like, 'Oh, wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it.'"

She continued:

"And then, when I was like 17, I did get down with that. And that’s when I knew."

Same, Demi. Same.

Watch Demi and Tan's full Coming Out Day special in the video below!

And just for funsies, relive the epic Cruel Intentions kissing scene below too!