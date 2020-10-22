The 13 Sexiest Women Ghosts From Movies and TV

...but I think we should also admit they’re kind of sexy. Like, they have all these cool talents and tricks they can do, and they’re full of surprises, and a lot of them are like, really, really strong. Plus, it’s kind of hot to be a little scared, do you know what I mean?
Some of these ghosts used to be living women or witches, some are demonic entities, some are just scary spirits with unknown origins, but all they all have one thing in common: I’d totally let them smash. Without further ado, here are my votes for the sexiest women ghosts in movies and TV. Who are your ghostly crushes?
This one is just full of surprises in the bedroom! Like when she appears on top of your dresser in the middle of the night. Fun! If you like her as much as I do, check out The Conjouring on Amazon Prime.
The ultimate Mommy Domme, and I mean, damn, she’s intimidating in exactly all the right ways. She's my number one ghostly crush. You can check her out in Coraline on Amazon Prime.
Come on, I can’t be the only former Catholic lesbian who has a thing for nuns, right? This sexy Mother Superior can be found in The Nun on Amazon Prime.
This dreamboat from The Innkeepers, available on Amazon Prime, is ready to U-Haul! And god, doesn't she look beautiful in that wedding gown?
That hair! Those eyes! That smile! Show me a dozen queer women and I'll show you a dozen people who would love to date a librarian. Why not date a ghost while you're doing it? Catch her in Ghostbusters on Amazon Prime.
God, look at how big her hands are, look at how long her fingers are! Just imagine what she could do to you with them. She can be my Mama any day. Watch Mama on Amazon Prime.
If you need someone to give you a little discipline, the Blair Witch is always ready to punish you by making you stand in the corner. But then she’ll use those long legs and even longer arms to reward you afterward. You can see her in The Blair Witch Project and Blair Witch on Amazon Prime.
I know that according to legend, if you tell Kuchisake-onna that she’s pretty, she’ll give you the same scars that she has, but honestly, how can you resist? Look at that smile, she really is super pretty. You can buy Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman on Amazon.
She’ll never give up on you, even after she dies, plus she’s extremely photogenic. I'm a bigger fan of the original Thai version, but you can watch the American remake of Shutter at Amazon Prime
She’s extremely flexible, she makes that weird sound with her mouth, and I love her eye makeup. You can meet her in The Grudge on Amazon Prime.
She has a big fancy house, she loves a relaxing bath, and she's got a killer body. Watch her in Crimson Peak, on Amazon Prime.
Not only can she smother you with her thunder thighs and huge ass, but imagine what a great cuddler she must be. Check her out in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Amazon Prime.