8 Films by the Wachowskis You Need to See

The writing/directing duo of the Wachowskis are filmmaking legends! The two trans sisters, Lana and Lilly, have made a huge mark on the sci-fi world, with films ranging from dark to dorky, and everything else in between. Every single one of their projects is completely unforgettable, so take a minute and dive into this crazy awesome body of their work!
Penning the screenplay for the Richard Donner film, the Wachowskis brought their typical mix of camp and action to this '90s thriller. Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas play dueling assassins trying to make that one last big job. With the perfect mix of high flying action and thick subtext, this is definitely a fun watch.
What would happen if someone made that super long fanfic you wrote when you were 14 years old into a lovingly ridiculous big budget movie full of actors giving the whole thing their best (no matter what that might mean)? You get the delightfully weird and charming Jupiter Ascending. It’s a little bit ridiculous (okay it’s really ridiculous). We follow Jupiter (Mila Kunis), a maid who finds out she is the queen of the universe, and everyone in said universe wants a piece of her as she encounters winged-dog assassin hotties, dinosaur monsters, and all her psycho children.
If nothing else, watch it to see some actor just chew the hell out of their roles. Eddie Redmayne is, by far, the best.
In their directorial debut, the Wachowskis started strong with this noir-esque film. Gina Gershon stars as Corky, a lesbian who just got out of prison and who hopes to get her life together. After her neighbor Violet (played by Jennifer Tilly) starts to seduce her, she's plunged back into a life of crime. The movie is violent, sexy, and stylish.
Cloud Atlas is a very complicated story and a novel that no one thought could be made into a movie. The movie explores the way a soul moves through time and reality, with a handful of actors playing a character over and over (with some cringe-worthy makeup.) The movie is a strange, engaging thread, attempting to take on a lot. It’s up to you whether it succeeded.
I love this movie so much that I must admit my bias up front (Racer X punches someone from his car while flipping over them, oh my god!). Don’t get me wrong, it’s totally ridiculous, but Speed Racer is a cheesy, candy-colored anime adaption that took the already over-the-top subject matter and slammed on the gas. Speed Racer is whatever the opposite of a gritty reboot is. Stacked with great actors who, much like Jupiter Ascending, chew their scenes up, it’s a uber sincere, extremely fun romp and should not be missed. In a world of live action anime adaptions trying too hard to be cool, Speed Racer doesn’t give AF!
The Matrix was groundbreaking and forever changed pop culture. The visuals, the catch phrases...it has shaped sci-fi in ways that will never leave. Watching it again, with the knowledge of the struggle both the Wachowski sisters were going through, makes this story about learning a different side of reality, and fighting against those who control the narrative, that much more powerful.
We know it's technically not a film, but the Netflix TV show is still an AMAZING Wachowski work. Sense8 had two seasons with an upcoming, two-hour special coming later this year to wrap up the series thanks to dedicated fan support. The series follow 8 people around their world as a strange phenomenon connects them mentally and emotionally, tying together their very different lives.
Based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore (creator of Watchmen and From Hell), this story explores a dark future where a neo-fascist, conservative government has taken over the UK. Evey (played by Natalie Portman) becomes caught up in the anarchist freedom fighter V’s cause.
Considering today's political climate, the movie hits uncomfortably close to home (especially with the Guy Fawkes mask V wears becoming the symbol for real life groups like Anonymous). The story has many layers of gender and sexuality to unpack, including the main character possibly being trans himself.