8 Films by the Wachowskis You Need to See

What would happen if someone made that super long fanfic you wrote when you were 14 years old into a lovingly ridiculous big budget movie full of actors giving the whole thing their best (no matter what that might mean)? You get the delightfully weird and charming Jupiter Ascending. It’s a little bit ridiculous (okay it’s really ridiculous). We follow Jupiter (Mila Kunis), a maid who finds out she is the queen of the universe, and everyone in said universe wants a piece of her as she encounters winged-dog assassin hotties, dinosaur monsters, and all her psycho children.

If nothing else, watch it to see some actor just chew the hell out of their roles. Eddie Redmayne is, by far, the best.