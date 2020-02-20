Emma. Stars Talk Getting to Play Interesting (& Messy) Characters

PRIDE chats with Emma. stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn about being a part of the newest adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel.

PRIDE's editor-in-chief Raffy Ermac sat down with actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn, the two stars of Focus Features' Emma. (the newest adaptation of Jane Austen classic novel), to talk about on-screen friendships between women, the modernness of a story that was written in the early 1800s, and what it was like getting to travel back in time for a film.

"What's funny about that is that because period dramas are set such a long time ago, people almost treat them like sci-fi," Taylor-Joy said when asked about what she likes doing period movies (she also starred in 2015's The Witch). "It's like they're not real human beings and I've always just loved bringing humanity to characters."

She continued:

"I find humanity really interesting 'cause it's messy and it's gross and it's fascinating and so yeah, I don't really have a preference as long as I get to keep playing 3-D, interesting, messy characters."

Emma. hits theaters on February 21.