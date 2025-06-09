22 best queer pop culture moments of 2025 (so far) that prove this is going to be our year

Somehow we’re already half way through 2025, and while the Trump administration and conservatives across the country have tried to ruin, well, everything for the queer community, gays are still winning. We’ve dominated the pop culture landscape, from Chappell Roan continuing her meteoric rise to Doechii proving she’s cooler than anyone else in any room to sapphic celebs tying the knot.
And the year isn’t even over yet!
So let’s take a stroll through the first half of 2025 and check out all of the queer moments that have put smiles on our faces during these dark times.
Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman tied the knot
These two queer icons got married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony that made us swoon and then got married a second time, with Gabby Windey wearing a see-through wedding dress. Check out the pics, you'll thank us later.
Cole Escola made history
Cole Escola cemented their name in queer history by becoming the first nonbinary person to win a Tony Award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their performance in Oh, Mary!
The Grammys was so gay!
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was the most sapphic one yet! Cynthia Erivo sang "Fly Me to the Moon," St. Vincent hard launched her wife and daughter on stage after winning Best Rock Song, Chappell Road perfomed "Pink Pony Club" and won for Best New Artist, Doechii sang two songs and won for Best Rap Album, and Lady Gaga and Roan stood up for the trans community. It was a big night for WLWs everywhere!
Jonathan Bailey's short shorts
Jonathan Bailey has been showing off his thighs for years, but he just did it again by wearing little shorty shorts on the cover of British GQ, and the gays were salivating — and with good reason! Jeff Goldblum wasn't wrong when he said Bailey should "release the Kraken."
Onya Nurve won 'Drag Race' season 17
Onya Nurve dominated season 17 of Drag Race and finally took home the crown after her fierce lip sync to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga. It was iconic!
Pee-wee Herman came out
He might not have been able to live out loud and proud in the public eye while he was alive, but Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens was able to tell his own story and come out posthumously in his documentary Pee-wee as Himself.
Chappell Roan went a little bit country
The "My Kink is Karma" singer released the country single "The Giver," about how women are more generous in bed than men. Duh. Now, give us more, please. We need a whole album!
Turns out Anna Camp is fam
Before you know it, we're going to find out the whole cast of Pitch Perfect is gay!
Vivian Wilson eviscerated her dad Elon Musk with just her words
We live for Vivian Wilson's scorching takedowns of her father.
Women in suits at the Met Gala
The Met Gala's red carpet is always a spectacle, but seeing queer women like Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Hunter Schafer embrace the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme made us weak in the knees!
KStew got hitched!
Kristen Stewart has come a very long — and sapphic way — since her Twilight days.
Orville Peck showed off the goodies
Between this and his role as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, the gays have been eating well this year.
George Santos is headed to the big house
We don't usually approve of reveling in someone else's misfortune, but it couldn't have happened to a (not) nicer person.
Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker are the cutest
Boygenius members Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker made every lesbian's dream come true this year by making it official!
The WNBA got a little bit gayerMeet all 40 queer players in this season's WNBA
Every year there are more and more out queer folks in the WNBA!
The apocalypse is gay
The Last of Us season two continued to prove that it is one of the queerest shows on TV. Plus, anything that pisses off conservatives makes us smile.
Vivian Wilson stuns as a model
This year, Vivian Wilson was on the cover of Teen Vogue and landed her dream by modeling for the campaign for her collaboration with the queer-owned clothing label Wildfang.
White Lotus' incest brothers
The internet went into a frenzy when the brotherly love plotline started on White Lotus, and it ruled gay culture for a hot minute.
Celebs protected the dolls
Pedro Pascal, Troye Sivan, Tilda Swinton, Lisa Rinna, Addison Rae, Charli XCX, and more were all spotted wearing "Protect the Dolls" T-shirts, showing off their stance on trans rights.
Lauren Chan made Sports Illustrated history
Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue always makes a splash, and this year was no different. The magazine made history when it chose Lauren Chan as the cover model, making her the first out lesbian to ever grace the cover.
Cooper Koch in his Calvins
Calvin Klein never lets us down! Gays went feral for Cooper Koch's underwear ad, and we can see why!
Pedro Pascal and his rainbow...stick
Whether Pedro Pascal is an ally or fam, going viral for licking a light-up rainbow pole is something we very much approve of.