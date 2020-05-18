18 Awesome Lesbian Movies Where No One Dies at the End

Yes, sometimes characters should die in films. Sometimes that makes sense for the story that film is trying to tell. But when it feels like every movie about lesbians you watch involves a lesbian dying, or deciding that women just weren’t for them and that they’d like to date men again, it gets a little old. So here are 18 lesbian movies with happy (or at least hopeful) endings!
It’s hard not to fall a little bit more in love with Carol every time you see it. The romantic drama set in 1950s New York tells the story of a love affair between soon to be divorced Carol Aird, and young aspiring artist, Therese Belivet. The film was based on The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, which had an unprecedented happy ending for lesbian characters when it was released in 1952.
I Can’t Think Straight is a 2008 romance film about Tala, a London-based Jordanian of Palestinian decent, who is planning her wedding, and Leyla, a British Indian, the woman she has an affair with. The film attempts to deal with race, class, and sexuality in 80 minutes to varying degrees of success, but Tala and Leyla’s super sweet love story and ultimately happy ending make it worth the watch.
Life Partners follows the friendship of Sasha (Leighton Meester) and Paige (Gillian Jacobs). Sasha is a lesbian, and Paige is straight. Their friendship is the first and only priority, until Paige meets a new boyfriend, Tim. While the film doesn’t focus on a lesbian love story, it is an entertaining buddy flick. Bonus: the film is currently streaming on Netflix!
Okay, so technically people die in Bound. This 1996 neo-noir crime thriller by The Wachowskis follows Corky, an ex-con who just finished a five-year jail sentence, and Violet, her new next door neighbor who she starts a relationship with. Despite all the ways things could go wrong for the couple, they get a happy ending!
Is Jenny’s Wedding a great movie? Not really. There are a lot of long speeches about why Jenny’s conservative parents are wrong, and about how love overcomes everything, although the relationship between Jenny and Kitty is so thinly developed that it’s hard to believe it overcomes much. That said, if you just want to see a movie where Katherine Heigl and Alexis Bledel play a lesbian couple that gets married, go for it!
The World Unseen was written and directed by Shamim Sarif, also known for I Can’t Think Straight, and stars the same actresses, Lisa Ray and Sheetal Sheth. The film is set in 1950s South Africa, where Amina and Miriam tentatively begin a romantic relationship in the midst of oppression.
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love is a 1995 film written and directed by Maria Maggenti. The film follows the relationship between two very different teens, Randy Dean and Evie Roy. While the film doesn’t have an entirely happy ending since Randy and Evie are navigating being out and adulthood for the first time, the characters are allowed to do so without dying.
Desert Hearts is a romantic Western drama directed by Donna Deitch and based on the 1964 novel Desert of the Heart by Jane Rule. The film is set in 1959, and follows Vivian Bell, an English Professor who travels to Reno, Nevada to obtain a quick divorce, and Cay Rivers, a free-spirited sculptor, as they start an affair. The film has a hopeful ending.
Better Than Chocolate is a 1999 Canadian romantic comedy directed by Anne Wheeler. The film follows Maggie, who has recently moved out on her own, as she starts a relationship with another woman, Kim. Things become more complicated when Maggie’s mother and brother are forced to move into her loft, and are unaware that she’s a lesbian.
After living in New York for many years, photographer Ronit (Rachel Weisz) returns for a trip back home to her super-conservative, Orthodox Jewish community in London and rekindles a forbidden relationship she had with her childhood friend Esti (Rachel McAdams), who has since married their other childhood friend (and a respected Rabbi in the community) Dovid.
The catalyst for Ronit returning to London and reuniting with Esti is the death of Ronit's father, so technically, someone did die in this movie...but at least it wasn't the queer women!