These chaotic lesbian girlfriends are the WORST! Hulu; Showtime ;Netflix We love seeing lesbian love stories on our screens. Do they sometimes break our hearts and have us crying into our bowls of popcorn? Yes. But they also feed our hunger for seeing more sapphic stories in media. But not every love story has a happily ever after, and not all lesbian characters are good people (thank god, that would be so boring if they were). There are some lesbian girlfriends who lie, cheat, and are abusive, but these problematic characters are also frequently sexy, exciting, and a helluva lot of fun to watch. Plus, it’s relatable. Flaws are human, and we’ve all probably done some crummy things in relationships or have had a girlfriends screw us over. Listen, bad lesbian representation matters, too! So here are the 15 worst girlfriends in television and cinematic history!



Harper — 'The Happiest Season' Hulu Clea DuVall’s lesbian Christmas movie is divisive, in large part because of how Harper (Mackenzie Davis) treated her girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart). Everyone has a right to come out to their family in their own time, but Harper should have been upfront with Abby so she could have decided whether or not she was willing to go back in the closet and pretend to be her roommate.

Shane — The L Word Showtime Shane (Kate Moennig) may be ride or die for her friends, but not so much for the ladies she’s dating. Shane was always portrayed as a bit of a Lothario, but she committed to Carmen (Sarah Shahi). Too bad she has major commitment issues and ended up cheating on Carmen with Cherie and then leaving Carmen at the altar. And the list goes on, and on..

Lauren — Lost Girl Showcase Lauren (Zoie Palmer) is fiercely loyal and sacrifices her time and energy to help her girlfriend Bo (Anna Silk), but she veers pretty far into bad GF territory by lying, betraying her trust, and lashing out when she’s under pressure. None of it’s great. Some fans hated their relationship so much that they only kept watching because they held out hope that Bo would end up with Dyson in the end.

Caitlyn — 'Arcane' Netflix So, other girlfriends on this list are a little toxic, maybe too controlling, or lie to their partner, but Caitlyn (Katie Leung) from Arcane is kind of a villain. Yes, she and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) had one of the hottest sex scenes ever animated and end up together in the end, but the road to get there was paved with abuse. At times, their relationship feels more like an oppressor X oppressed than loving girlfriends. Caitlyn convinces Vi to become a cop to hunt down her own sister, becomes a bit of a dictator after V stops her from killing a child, and then hits Vi with her gun over a previous wound. Yeah, none of it’s great.

Paige — 'Pretty Little Liars' Freeform Paily (AKA Paige and Emily) was on the major romantic storyline in the series, but Paige (Lindsey Shaw) was low key obsessed with Emily (Shay Mitchell) and controlling, and although Emily wasn’t a great girlfriend herself, at least she didn’t try to drown Paige. Paige, however, did push Emily’s head underwater to scare her and exert control. ‘Nuff said.

All of 'em — 'Love Lies Bleeding' A24 Let’s be honest, no one is a great partner in the hot lesbian erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding. Daisy (Anna Baryshnikov) and Lou (Kristen Stewart) are both kind of shitty girlfriends, but Jackie (Katy O'Brian) might just take the cake. Lou and Jackie both overlooked some major red flags when getting into a relationship with each other, but Jackie ends up hitting Lou because of her anger issues fueled by steroid use and her obsession with Lou. And this was after Lou had helped her dispose of a dead body!

Jack — 'Ted Lasso' Apple TV+ Apparently, Ted Lasso just doesn’t want Keeley (Juno Temple) to have a good health relationship. When she starts dating millionaire mogul Jack (Jodi Balfour), it looks like things are finally turning around for the fan-fave character, but when Keeley’s private video leaked online, Jack’s response left a lot to be desired. While she might not have overtly slut shamed her, she refused her claim Keeley as her girlfriend in front of other people, canceled public engagements out of embarrassment, and tried to convince Keeley to make a public statement she didn’t agree with.

Jackie — 'Whatever Keeps You Alive' IFC Midnight Ok, so technically Jackie (Hannah Emily Anderson) and Jules (Brittany Allen) are married not girlfriends, but definitely qualifies as a bad partner since early in the movie she does push her wife off a cliff to try and murder her and cash in on her life insurance policy. Things don’t go exactly as planned and Jackie spends the rest of the movie trying to finish the job. So what were saying is she’s not going to be winning and best wife awards any time soon.

Alex — 'Jagged Mind' Hulu This twisty lesbian horror movie takes the toxic girlfriend trope to the extreme. Alex (Shannon Woodward) may seem like the perfect woman when Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) meets her at a bar, but this walking red flag spends the whole movie manipulating time and erasing Billie’s memories to keep her under her control. Alex gaslights Billie and lets her keep thinking she is sick or has a severe mental illness just so she can keep her under her thumb. Basically, she’s evil.

Alex — 'Orange is the New Black' Netflix Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) might have been sinfully hot on Orange is the New Black, but she was also a terrible girlfriend to main character Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling). The couple’s dynamic was never healthy and they were frequently betraying and hurting each other. But really, their whole relationship was built on a foundation of sand since Alex named Piper in her testimony in court. No one likes a rat, Alex.

Tonya — 'The L Word' Showtime The L Word was filled with flawed characters making terrible decisions that end up hurting each other, but Tonya (Meredith McGeachie) may have been one of the worst girlfriends on the show. Not only did she overly rely on Dana (Erin Daniels) for emotional support, but she also admitted to cheating on Dana. Although, to be fair, Dana was also having an affair with Alice. Like we said, the show was full of flawed chaotic lesbians. Also, we know she killed Mr. Piddles. Monster.

Silver — Ginny & Georgia Netflix Silver (Katelyn Wells) has been widely criticized by Ginny & Georgia fans who weren’t thrilled when she shows up in season 3 as Max’s (Sara Waisglass) love interest. Silver isn’t supportive and dismisses Max’s concern about her brother Marcus’ drinking and then enables him by giving him alcohol. But, to be fair, Max is also A LOT, so you decided for yourself who was the worse in the relationship.

Taissa — Yellowjackets Showtime Adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress), much like every other character on Yellowjackets, is kind of an awful person who hasn’t dealt with her traumatic teen years in a productive way. She’s a terrible wife, and then when she reconnects with Van (Lauren Ambrose), she becomes toxic influence who tries to push Van to go outside her moral code in order to try and save her driven by her love of Van and fear of losing her — and we all know how that ends.

Kitty — Tipping the Velvet BBC Tipping the Velvet, a British miniseries based on a Sarah Waters novel, was groundbreaking back in 2002 when it first aired. Not only did it introduce audiences to heartbreaking lesbian love affairs and strap-ons, but it also featured two complex sapphic characters in Nancy “Nan” Astley (Rachael Stirling) and the male impersonator she falls for, Kitty Butler (Keeley Hawes). The performers fall in love while creating an act together, but Nan is heartbroken when she finds Kitty in bed with a man and announces her plans to marry him.