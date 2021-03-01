Amy Poehler Inspires a Feminist Revolution in Netflix's Moxie

Fresh off of her co-hosting gig at this year's virtual, socially distant Golden Globes, comic legend Amy Poehler is following-up her 2019 directorial film debut Wine Country this week with the release of Netflix's latest film Moxie, a timely and important coming-of-age dramedy that tells the story of a group of high schoolers who are fed up with the toxic and suffocating sexism that girls have to face every single day while at school.

And how do they fight back against the system? Taking a cue from the Riot Grrrl movement of the '90s, they decide to publish a tell-all zine!

"Inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school," the film's official description reads. "Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old (Hadley Robinson) finds inspiration from her mother’s (Poehler) rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution."

While the premise alone already has us hooked, we're also stoked to see that Moxie has a stacked, LGBTQ-inclusive cast, including Saved by the Bell star Josie Totah, Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josephine Langford, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, and more!

Moxie starts streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, March 3!