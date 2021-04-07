All Angelina Jolie Action Movies Are Queer

The Oscar-winning Salt and Tomb Raider alum is back in action in the Warner Bros. thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Angelina Jolie stars in the upcoming thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Based on Michael Koryta’s book of the same name, Jolie plays Hannah, "a smoke jumper reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire," according to Deadline. "She comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn, and the two are chased into the woods by some baddies who set a massive forest fire to root them out."

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film is packed with stars alongside Jolie like Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal.

Those Who Wish Me Dead premieres May 14 in theaters and on HBO Max for 31 days. Watch the dramatic trailer below!