A Lady Gaga & Salma Hayek Sex Scene Was Cut From House of Gucci

Lady Gaga is opening up about how a movie about a fashion brand could have been even gayer.

While speaking recently about House of Gucci, Gaga claimed that there’s “a whole side of this movie that you didn’t see,” going on to explain that her character, Patrizia Reggiani, was meant to develop a “sexual relationship” with Pina Auriemma, the medium played by Salma Hayek.

“I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So, after Maurizio dies, maybe…it gets hot,” she said.

The audience at the event laughed, but Salma quickly clarified that Gaga wasn’t joking — it sounds like they really did film scenes that would have canonized a relationship of some sort between the two.

Based on the way Lady Gaga presented this unexpectedly delightful news, it sounds unlikely that there was anything intended between them in the script, but she credited director Ridley Scott with letting them “go there.”

“Director’s cut, who knows,” she suggested.

House of Gucci is, of course, based on real-life events, which may be why the people behind the film ultimately opted to nix the sapphic vibes Gaga wanted in the final cut, but if steamy scenes between her and Salma were shot, edited, and exist somewhere out in the world, fans would still like to see them, please.

If the notorious Pitch Perfect 3 kiss between Beca and Chloe can leak online years later, there’s no reason we can’t end up with whatever moments House of Gucci’s been hiding from us eventually. C’mon Ridley, we just wanna talk…