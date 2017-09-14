Fergie & Nicki Minaj Drop 'You Already Know' Music Video and the World Will Never Be the Same

Fergie is back and better than ever.

Fergie is a rock star. A legend. An icon that is often forgotten about. This is partly due to the fact that she hasn’t released that much music in the past decade.

But that’s all about to change.

Fergie just released a new music for her single, "You Already Know," featuring the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj. The song is just one of two singles that she’s released from her upcoming album Double Dutchess, which is set to be released September 22nd.

As you can probably tell by the title of her upcoming album, Double Dutchess will be a sequel to the her classic, 2006 album Dutchess.

Watch the video of these two women being badass below!