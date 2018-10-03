This upbeat, '80s-influenced pop anthem will have you up on your feet!

Party Nails' 'With Time (I Will Come 2 You)' Video Will Make You Dance

Multitalented artist Party Nails is back with the new single "With Time (I Will Come 2 You)." The music video stars model Mati Shaw and features drag queen Barbra Wyre dancing to this '80s-inspired track that you can't help but feel good while listening to.

Party Nails, the musical moniker of Elana Belle Carroll, encourages people to embrace who they are and sends the message of empowerment and self-acceptance. With her debut album Past Lives and Paychecks set to drop this fall, says she aims to "achieve a blend of SZA and Robyn," and we are here for it.

