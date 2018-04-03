Kehlani Kissed Demi Lovato and Our Queer Hearts Are Exploding with Joy

During the final performance on the North American leg of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour in New Jersey, Demi Lovato got a surprise kiss from fellow pop star Kehlani, and queer fans everywhere are ecstatic about it.

The bisexual pop star (who is also Demi's opening act on tour) joined Demi on stage while she was performing her song "Lonely" to give her a kiss, and things got more intense from there.

"Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as fuck woman on this tour with me," Demi said of Kehlani in an Instagram post following the concert. "What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!!"