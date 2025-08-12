Skip to content
Adult star Guy Spencer reveals the highlight of his steamy career

The handsome model is carving his own lane in the industry.

Guy Spencer for Carnal Media.play icon

Guy Spencer for Carnal Media.

Carnal Media
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 12 2025 / 1:56 PM
There's a new hottie on the scene!

Guy Spencer was recruited to join Carnal Media as an exclusive model just a few months after he started posting adult content on social media late last year.

The star hit the ground running as he's quickly building a strong following and posting a ton of steamy content that fans can't get enough of.

"When I started my Twitter, I had no idea what to expect. I'm an exhibitionist, and where better to expose yourself than on the internet?! I'm not totally delusional of what I look like, but I'm also not cocky. The responses I was getting was a good sign, so let's do this," Spencer tells PRIDE.

The adult entertainment industry is very cutthroat, but Spencer is finding a real sense of community by creating special bonds with his fellow Carnal Media performers.

As Spencer hits his one year mark since his debut, Spencer is manifesting a nomination for the Best Newcomer award at the 2026 GayVN Awards in Las Vegas.

"Everyone cares about each other! There's a brotherhood. You're literally vulnerable to everything. To feel so comfortable, sexy, and welcomed... it's been so awesome. I can't imagine filming with any other studio. I just mesh so well with everybody. I'm so brand new to all of this, so it's really exciting and I'm having so much fun."

Fans can follow Guy Spencer on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

