Adult star Guy Spencer reveals the highlight of his steamy career

There's a new hottie on the scene!
Guy Spencer was recruited to join Carnal Media as an exclusive model just a few months after he started posting adult content on social media late last year.
The star hit the ground running as he's quickly building a strong following and posting a ton of steamy content that fans can't get enough of.
"When I started my Twitter, I had no idea what to expect. I'm an exhibitionist, and where better to expose yourself than on the internet?! I'm not totally delusional of what I look like, but I'm also not cocky. The responses I was getting was a good sign, so let's do this," Spencer tells PRIDE.
The adult entertainment industry is very cutthroat, but Spencer is finding a real sense of community by creating special bonds with his fellow Carnal Media performers.
As Spencer hits his one year mark since his debut, Spencer is manifesting a nomination for the Best Newcomer award at the 2026 GayVN Awards in Las Vegas.
"Everyone cares about each other! There's a brotherhood. You're literally vulnerable to everything. To feel so comfortable, sexy, and welcomed... it's been so awesome. I can't imagine filming with any other studio. I just mesh so well with everybody. I'm so brand new to all of this, so it's really exciting and I'm having so much fun."
