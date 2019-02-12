Avril Lavigne's New Song Features Nicki Minaj?!?! And It's Good?!?!??

"Dumb Blonde" is "for anyone who has been stereotyped or talked down to," said Avril.

Everyone's favorite sk8r girl Avril Lavigne is back in the pop music scene with a 2000s-inspired collab with Nicki Minaj, "Dumb Blonde."

"We wrote "Dumb Blonde" as an anthem for anyone who has been stereotyped or talked down to," Lavigne tweeted. "Keep your confidence up and don’t let anyone tell you how to be."

Yesterday before the track was released, Minaj shared her ongoing affection for the pop-punk legend.

"I used to drive to my job @ Red Lobster playing this woman’s album for an hour straight every day for months. Crying to 'I’m With You,' blasting 'Complicated,' 'Things I’ll Never Say' 'Nobody’s Fool' 'Sk8er Boi,'" said Minaj. "This woman is so unbelievably talented"

Lavigne kept the love train going. "@NickiMinaj is my favorite!!! I’ve been listening to her for so long. As soon as I recorded #DumbBlonde, I knew she’d be the perfect artist to collaborate with on it. When she said yes it was like a dream come true!!! I can’t wait for everyone to hear!"

