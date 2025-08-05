Utica Queen is ready to slay the competition on Project Runway

She's sickening!
Utica Queen slayed the main stage on season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race and she's now bringing her incredible talents to the workroom on Project Runway.
After placing sixth on Drag Race, Queen expanded her skill set of design, sewing, and fashion, which will definitely come to her aid as she tackles weekly challenges on the new season of Runway.
"I'm so stoked that this journey has taken me all the way to the fashion, design show of the world! I went from the queer, queen TV show of the world and gone to the fashion one? That's wild! I feel very blessed and so excited," Queen tells PRIDE.
Project Runway also serves as an introduction to a new reality TV audience for Queen. By competing as Ethan Mundt, he's relying on his stylistic instincts that have helped him curate some of the most iconic lewks that Drag Race fans have seen in recent years.
Mundt has created breathtaking outfits for other Drag Race queens, including Canada's Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes.
"This journey of Drag Race has definitely prepared me for the crazy that is Project Runway. The other designers on this show are so sickening, and they definitely give me a run for my money. I think it's going to be one of the best seasons of Project Runway that we are ever going to get."
Although Mundt is focusing his time and energy on Runway for now, the star is still very much interested in competing on Drag Race again on a future All Stars season.
"Drag Race has changed my life! I would love to do Drag Race again. That is a part of me that is so special, and it's influencing this whole journey. I'd totally be down for that!"
Project Runway airs Thursday nights on Freeform and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+. To see the full interview with Ethan Mundt, check out the video at the top of the page.