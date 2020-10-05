Miley Cyrus Returns to MTV Unplugged With Backyard Sessions

On Monday, MTV announced that superstar Miley Cyrus will be returning to the network’s groundbreaking Unplugged concert series for the first time since 2014. The new special, titled MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions is coming later this month.

Since her last appearance on Unplugged, Cyrus has released two full-length albums, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz in 2015, and Younger Now in 2017, as well as the She Is Coming EP last year. She’s had three top fifteen Billboard hits since then as well, including "Malibu," "Don’t Call Me Angel" from the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, and this year’s "Midnight Sky."

In the special, Miley will perform covers of songs by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans, and more, as well as an acoustic cover of the Britney Spears’ classic "Gimme More." She’ll also be singing stripped-down versions of her own hits including that latest single, "Midnight Sky."

Over the years Miley has released some great live performances on YouTube under the Backyard Sessions title, including a great cover of Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene," a pajama duet with Ariana Grande of Crowded House’s "Don’t Dream It’s Over," and a great duet with Laura Jane Grace and Joan Jett of The Replacements’ classic "Androgynous." The series started as a part of her Happy Hippie Project, but has now grown into its own thing.

Cyrus, who was recently nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Female Artist of 2020, always makes for captivating live performances, and her Backyard Sessions are some of her best. Fans and critics alike love the way her vocal talents are highlighted in the sessions and that they show Miley going back to her roots as a singer and music fan.

Unplugged is one of MTV’s signature programs, with everyone from Nirvana, to Lauryn Hill, to Mariah Carey performing. Since the start of COVID, the network has also started the MTV Unplugged at Home series to help promote social distancing.

MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will premiere on MTV Friday, October 16 at 7pm ET/PT and will roll out internationally continuing through the weekend.