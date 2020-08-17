Minnie Mouse Helped Miley Cyrus Realize Her Attraction to Girls

Okay, it may sound strange to admit, but many of us had our sexual awakenings during our youth with the help of some weirdly attractive cartoon characters.

If you say you've never been attracted to a cartoon character, then you either 1.) never watched cartoons as a kid (in that case, I'm so sorry) or 2.) you're just lying. It's totally okay to admit that we've had the hots for animated characters before (it was Danny Phantom and Jet [from Avatar: The Last Airbender] for me, y'all), especially since they played a formative part in our early lives, and pansexual pop star Miley Cyrus doesn't feel shame in letting the world know she had a crush on iconic Disney queen Minnie Mouse—and that Minnie actually helped her realize she's pan.

During a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the "Malibu" singer talked about being pansexual, and how she found herself attracted to women way before she knew she was also attracted to men.

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys," Cyrus recalled. "When I was like, 11 years old, I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super hot, which is so good. I ended up on Disney so my chances with Minnie went up by a hundred. Yeah, she was super hot to me."

A Disney girl at heart, Cyrus (who publicly came out as pan in a 2015 interview with Elle UK) had her first breakout role as the lead star in Disney Channel's beloved pop music-themed series Hannah Montana.

"I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys," Cyrus said, also admitting that she wasn't sure why some of her peers were more interested in boys than girls. "Actually I never really understood what these girls were doing with these like, idiots, a lot of the time. So that was kind of it and then like, when I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to like, tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it."

No shame in your game, Miley! We stan Minnie too!