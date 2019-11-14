'Charlie's Angels' Cast Talks the Importance of Women Making Films

The world premiere of the 2019 adaptation of Charlie's Angels took place earlier this week in Los Angeles, and PRIDE's editor-in-chief Raffy Ermac got to attend and talk to the movie's stars—including Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart, Sam Claflin, and Chris Pang—about women directing and being behind the camera, especially since Elizabeth Banks (who plays Boz) wrote, produced AND directed the film!

"I'm definitely not against beautifully astute male perspective female stories, but we wanna see each other's eyeballs," Kristen Stewart (who plays Sabina, one of the film's three main Angels, who also happens to be queer) said about the importance of women directing. "I want to jump in other women's bodies and see those stories, and we can't do that if we only ever work for men."

"It's about damn time," Noah Centineo, who plays Langston, said. Talking about working with Banks and the rest of the Angel squad, he continued: "Elizabeth and the way that she handles herself on set is with gracious professionalism and she knows what she wants. She's so good, she's so kind. And then the three girls, getting to know them for the short period of time, they are just so lovely and so passionate about not just other people in the world, but their careers. They take this seriously, this is their art form and it comes through on camera. I feel blessed and honored to be a part of the ensemble."

Charlie's Angels hits theaters on Friday, November 15!