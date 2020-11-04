Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Is Officially Her Fifth Hot 100 #1 Single

The pop princess also made chart history with her latest bop!

It's official! "Positions" is a chart-topper!

The lead single (and veritable vers anthem!) from Grammy-winner Ariana Grande's sixth studio album of the same name debuted at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week, further cementing her status as the new President of Pop!

But the good news doesn't end there!

With "Positions" being her fifth chart-topper, Ari has officially "extended her record for the most No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100, as all five of her No. 1s have blasted in at the summit."

We love a history-making queen!! Nothing but respect for MY president!

Stream "Positions" here!