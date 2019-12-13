Victoria Monet Talks Grammy Noms With Ariana Grande & New Music

PRIDE chats with the bisexual superstar and songwriter at the Billboard Women in Music pink carpet!

At the Billboard Women in Music awards, PRIDE had a quick chat with pop singer-songwriter Victoria Monet.

"Just to be in the room with so many inspiring women and supporting each other publically is a really nice spin," she said about the magical and empowering event.

Monet recently scored four Grammy nominations with the songs she wrote with her best friend Ariana Grande. We're of course talking about the acclaimed 2019 album, thank u, next.

"I'm very nervous and excited about that! It feels like a tiny bit of pressure because I do have a lot of Grammys on my goals list. I think I said I want sixteen," she laughs. "To win one would be amazing, of course, but if I don't, I love what I do."

She concludes, "We made something that people will hear forever and ever so I have that."

Monet also reveals that she's had new '70s-inspired music ready since March of this year and she's itching to unleash it upon the world.

"I just got back from Africa yesterday from shooting a music video," she smiles. "It's coming! It's on the way and I think it's my best work yet."

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch our interview with Victoria below!