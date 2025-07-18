This wild livestream seemingly confirmed nearly every WNBA relationship conspiracy

This has been a wild week for the WNBA. Caitlin Clark got injured and had to sit out of her first WNBA All-Star Game, Paige Bueckers finally officially confirmed her relationship with Azzi Fudd, and the All-Star’s after-party took a wild turn that has fans thinking that the best women’s basketball conspiracy theories might actually be true.

WNBA players from across the country were caught on film last night at an after-party streamed by the StudBudz, a Twitch channel hosted by Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

The pair had decided to stream for 72 hours straight and managed to not only catch their own chaos on film but also accidentally share too much about some of their fellow WNBA players’ apparent love lives.

Clips from the night immediately started showing up on TikTok and X, where fans were sharing some of the funniest and most salacious moments they caught on the livestream. From fan-favorite ships seemingly confirmed to kisses caught on film to dirty dancing, the night was clearly chaotic and wild in the best way.

Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey dating rumors confirmed? Rumors have been swirling around teammates Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey for months, largely due to how flirty they get when they're on TikTok live together. And with the Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd dating rumors turning out to be 100 percent true, it’s no wonder fans have been shipping these two. Rivers and Mabrey were caught on camera during the All Stars after party and had a disagreement with the StudBudz about Rivers being with a “bad bitch” AKA Mabrey. While no one technically said the two are an item, fans seemed to agree that it was almost as good as an actual confirmation.

Saniya Rivers X Marina Mabrey

Marine Johannès and Gabby Williams' conspiracy theory confirmed? New York Liberty “Wizard” Marine Johannès and Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams both also play the French national team and have been fodder for the rumor mill for ages. While officially, the two are just close friends and teammates, StudBudz host Courtney Williams accidentally let it slip that the two are dating when she referred to Williams as Johannès’ “woman” while on camera. Whoops!

StudBudz grinding on Sydney Colson

Accidentally confirming long-held WNBA fan conspiracy theories isn't the only wild thing to happen during the live stream. The StudBudz were also caught on camera grinding up against Sydney Colson on the dance floor, where the two pink-haired hosts made a Colson sandwich, with themselves as the bread.

Did two players share a smooch?

Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young shared a kiss with Courtney Williams when she delivered pizzas. But was this a friendly kiss on the lips or something more? Now, the STudBudz aren't just solving WNBA conspiracy theories, they're creating their own new ones!

Did someone flirt with CC's aunt?

Ok, so far there have been accidental possible couple confirmations and spicy dance moves, but the StudBudz took things a step further when they flirted with Caitlin Clark's two aunts!

Flirting with Angel Natisha Hiedeman flirting with Angel Reese might have been the cutest thing to happen in the entire live stream. New ship unlocked!