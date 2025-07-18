 
This wild livestream seemingly confirmed nearly every WNBA relationship conspiracy

The WNBA All-Star after party was juicy, and the StudBudz caught it all on tape!

Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes hugging and Courtney Williams hugging Natisha Hiedeman

From left: Gabby Williams, Marine Johannes, Courtney Williams, and Natisha Hiedeman.

DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images; Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJuly 18 2025 / 3:54 PM
This has been a wild week for the WNBA. Caitlin Clark got injured and had to sit out of her first WNBA All-Star Game, Paige Bueckers finally officially confirmed her relationship with Azzi Fudd, and the All-Star’s after-party took a wild turn that has fans thinking that the best women’s basketball conspiracy theories might actually be true.

WNBA players from across the country were caught on film last night at an after-party streamed by the StudBudz, a Twitch channel hosted by Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

The pair had decided to stream for 72 hours straight and managed to not only catch their own chaos on film but also accidentally share too much about some of their fellow WNBA players’ apparent love lives.

Clips from the night immediately started showing up on TikTok and X, where fans were sharing some of the funniest and most salacious moments they caught on the livestream.

From fan-favorite ships seemingly confirmed to kisses caught on film to dirty dancing, the night was clearly chaotic and wild in the best way.

Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey dating rumors confirmed?

Rumors have been swirling around teammates Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey for months, largely due to how flirty they get when they're on TikTok live together. And with the Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd dating rumors turning out to be 100 percent true, it’s no wonder fans have been shipping these two.

Rivers and Mabrey were caught on camera during the All Stars after party and had a disagreement with the StudBudz about Rivers being with a “bad bitch” AKA Mabrey. While no one technically said the two are an item, fans seemed to agree that it was almost as good as an actual confirmation.

Saniya Rivers X Marina Mabrey

@marinamabrey3

Left no crumbs #fyp #foryoupage @✨Niya✨

To be clear, they were doing a pretty good job of this all on their own!

Marine Johannès and Gabby Williams' conspiracy theory confirmed?

New York Liberty “Wizard” Marine Johannès and Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams both also play the French national team and have been fodder for the rumor mill for ages. While officially, the two are just close friends and teammates, StudBudz host Courtney Williams accidentally let it slip that the two are dating when she referred to Williams as Johannès’ “woman” while on camera. Whoops!

StudBudz grinding on Sydney Colson

@shawnjgaming

Studbudz x Sydney Colson 😂 #WNBA #StudBudz #allstarweekend #twitchclips #Livestream #ForYou #FYP #ForYouPage #sydneycolson #sydcolson #Tspoon #courtneywilliams #GetItSexy #SexyRed

Accidentally confirming long-held WNBA fan conspiracy theories isn’t the only wild thing to happen during the live stream. The StudBudz were also caught on camera grinding up against Sydney Colson on the dance floor, where the two pink-haired hosts made a Colson sandwich, with themselves as the bread.

Did two players share a smooch?

@sluggahjells3

Courtney Williams delivering a slice of pizza and the happy smooch to the pride of Indiana, Jackie Young. 💙 @studbudz WNBA All-Star 72 Hour Weekend Stream on Twitch is Epic 😂 aa expected. Go to their page. #Tiktok #StudBudz #JackieYoung #CourtneyWilliams #NatishaHiedeman #MinnesotaLynx #Lynx #WNBA #Basketball #Sports #Sport #AllStar #blackgirls #blackgirlmagic #BLM #Black #LOL #LMAO #Shmoney #Dance #Wow #Friday #Weekend #July #Summer #2025 #Life #LOL

Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young shared a kiss with Courtney Williams when she delivered pizzas. But was this a friendly kiss on the lips or something more? Now, the STudBudz aren’t just solving WNBA conspiracy theories, they’re creating their own new ones!

Did someone flirt with CC's aunt?

@lisababypress1

Caitlin Clark Aunts meeting the Studbudz #WNBA All Star Weekend 2025 in Indianapolis.

Ok, so far there have been accidental possible couple confirmations and spicy dance moves, but the StudBudz took things a step further when they flirted with Caitlin Clark’s two aunts!

Flirting with Angel

Natisha Hiedeman flirting with Angel Reese might have been the cutest thing to happen in the entire live stream. New ship unlocked!

So. Much. Grinding.

The basketball stars don't just share a love of the game, but also a passion for shamelessly grinding on each other on the dance floor, too. And we're not mad about it!

