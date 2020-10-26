Ariana Grande Revealed the Tracklist for Her New Album Positions

A brand new Ariana Grande era is now officially in full swing, and to say we're excited about it is the understatement of the century (especially after this dumpster fire of a year we've had)!

The pop princess took us by surprise a few weeks ago when she said her latest album was on the way before month's end, and then she surprised her stans yet again when she quickly dropped the epic, empowering music video for her lead single (and vers anthem) "Positions" just last Friday. Now, with the release of her sixth studio album (also entitled Positions) on nigh, Ari is taking to Instagram and revealing the tracklist of bops we can be looking forward to!

Positions will feature tracks like "My Hair," "POV," "Love Language," and "Nasty" (snippets of which have been floating around on the web since Ariana teased the song back in March). She also shared that she has collabs with Doja Cat, The Weeknd (who she worked with before on "Love Me Harder" from her sophomore record My Everything), and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ariana also revealed the album's cover, and as to be expected, it's gorgeous.

Just when we thought we couldn't be any more excited to hear brand new Ari material!!!

Positions the album is set to drop on Friday, October 30! While we wait, stream "Positions" the single on repeat here!