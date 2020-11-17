Ariana Grande Is the Queen of Science (& the Splits) in '34+35' Video

After saving 2020 with her lastest Billboard Hot 100 #1 single and veritable vers anthem "Positions," pop music's commander-in-chief Ariana Grande is serving up the much-anticipated music video for "34+35," her second single from her latest, critically-acclaimed studio album, also entitled Positions!

In the video, which seems to be a sexy ode to those campy, Barbarella-style sci-fi movies of the '60s, Ariana plays a scientist who is leading a group of fellow researchers in the creation of an android version of herself. When their efforts become successful, the mechanical Ari comes to life and turns IRL Ari and her scientist squad into a group of nightgown-wearing fembots with big hair and big heels straight out of an Austin Powers flick, and it's one of the most ridiculously fun things we've seen in a while!

She and her dancers also serve up some choreography throughout the entire video, and suddenly we want to practice doing the splits again...

Who else but Ariana could pull of making a music video for a freaky AF song so colorful, hilarious, and enjoyable?!?

Watch the music video for "34+35" below! And listen to Positions wherever you stream music!