Taylor Swift Is Blessing Us With ANOTHER Album in 2020

2020's days are numbered, but it looks like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is still going to help us get through the rest of it with the surprise release of her ninth studio album evermore!

Yup, it has literally only been 5 months since the drop of her Grammy-nominated (and cottage core AF!) LP folklore, but the "betty" singer and passionate LGBTQ+ ally is ready to bless the Swifties yet again with another release!

Taylor took to her Twitter page early today to make the official announcement, dropping both the album's cover and tracklist.

"I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore," she tweeted.

Expanding on the quick beginning of her new musical era, she wrote:

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

She continued:

"I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.

I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

According to evermore's tracklist, the album has 15 songs and will feature collabs from HAIM, The National, and Bon Iver.

"I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you," Taylor said.

Leave it to our fave pop queens to help save what's left of this chaotic, awful, and terrifying year!