Taylor Swift Dropped a Very Gay New Song & Queer Girls Want Answers

Surprise! A new Taylor Swift era is upon on us! The international superstar dropped her new album folklore last night with less than 24 hours of warning, and fans already have it trending globally on social media.

But it's one song in particular, "betty," that many LGBTQ+ folks have some questions about.

One the album's 14th track, Swift addresses a girl named Betty. "Betty, I won't make assumptions/About why you switched your homeroom, but/I think it's 'cause of me," she sings. "Will you love me?/Will you kiss me on the porch/In front of all your stupid friends?/If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?"

So is Swift singing about kissing girls? Cue the gay screams.

"Taylor, you tryna tell us something?" asked one fan on Twitter. "Whomst is Betty?" yelled prolific queer writer Jill Gutowitz. Autostraddle even called it "an aching, lonely, pining, sorrowful, huge queer mess of emotions that sounds gay and feels gay."

So what is the truth?

So is it gay or nah? It's hard to say.

On her VEVO channel, Swift says "betty" is a part of a three-song series she refers to as the "Teenage Love Triangle" that "explore a love triangle from all 3 people's perspectives at different times in their lives."

Fans believe "betty" is a part of that triangle and the track is from the point of view of someone named James. Since that's a typically male name, many Swifties believe it's from a boy's perspective.

But according to People, the three names mentioned in the track are all names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's daughters. If the three involved are all fictional versions of the Reynolds girls, one Swifite points out that this could still be a "sapphic lovestory."