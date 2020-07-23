Get Ready Gays: Taylor Swift Is Dropping a New Album at Midnight

Although it hasn't even been a full 12 months since singer-songwriter and passionate LGBTQ+ ally Taylor Swift blessed the world with her album Lover, because 2020 is one of the single worst years in the history of humankind (and that's not even an exaggeration), it already feels like an eternity ago. But worry not pop stan! If you've been in the mood for some new music, you're in luck!

Taking a cue from fellow pop legend Beyoncé, Taylor is surprising the world with the news that her eighth full-length studio album is dropping later tonight! A pleasant surprise we totally weren't even expecting!!

"Surprise," she wrote in her announcement of the album—entitled Folklore—on Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

Taylor also took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist of the record, which will include songs like "Cardigan," "The Lakes," "Epiphany" and a Bon Iver collab called "Exile."

Like writer Jill Gutowitz pointed out, Folklore's aesthetic is giving fans major queer, autumn vibes, and we're totally here for it!

As if a whole ass surprise album wasn't already enough of a treat, Taylor also revealed that the music video for "Cardigan," Folklore's first single, is also premiering later tonight. (She even wrote and directed it!)

It's safe to say many Swifties out there won't be getting much sleep tonight. We'll all be too busy enjoying new music and visuals! Oh Taylor, you sure know how to treat your fans well!!