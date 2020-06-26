Soundtrack of Pride: Julia Jade Jams to Tegan and Sara, Queen, Mitski

With a new EP out now, the "Here's to Us" singer shares the tracks that help make her the artist she is today!

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride.

On the day of Julia Jade's ALKHJGADLJHGADS EP release, she shared a few songs with PRIDE from queer icons that helped shape who she is.

Earlier this month, Jade performed her new song "Here's to Us" at our PRIDE: INSIDE event. Her EP, released today, is out now!

Jade's playlist includes bops from Tegan and Sara, Christine and the Queens, Queen, St. Vincent, and more!

"I remember listening to 'girls' by girl in red every day on my way to class and thinking, 'Why do I like this song so much?'" she recalls. "Now I know."

Listen to Julia Jade's Soundtrack of Pride below!

