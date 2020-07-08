Missing Your Ex? Olivia Lunny's New Video Knows How You Feel

The "Think of Me" video knows the feeling of missing your ex is all too real...

"This is not another love story. This is a song about exes. So we asked some people what they missed about theirs."

So begins the music video for Olivia Lunny's latest pop track "Think of Me," an upbeat-yet-reflective breakup anthem that gives the opportunity for exes to write down what they miss about their past partners.

"We've all been there, we've all reminisced about our exes," says Lunny about the song and video. "Sometimes it's simply the warmth of another body or the fact that this person truly makes you feel like you. The video observes people's reactions when asked about their ex...maybe you're not the only one driving yourself crazy...maybe they're actually thinking of you too."

Several ex-partners write down on signs what they miss about each other, but a queer couple's emotional storyline becomes the highlight of the video. After some raw moments of reflection about how much they miss their ex, they both hold up signs that read, "She made me feel like me." An emotional collision at the end of the video whips up all the butterflies in our stomachs into a frenzied whirlwind.

Watch the music "Think of Me" music video below.