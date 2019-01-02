Gay MMA Fighter Amanda Nunes First Woman to Win Two UFC Championships

Last weekend, Amanda "Lioness" Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg to became the first woman in the history of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to hold two championship belts.

The openly lesbian mixed martial arts fighter defeated her opponent in just 51 seconds, reports OutSports, and snatched the featherweight belt to go along with her previous bantamweight title she won after knocking out Ronda Rousey in 2016.

"There are no words to describe this moment," Nunes tweeted. "Thank you to everyone that has believed in me since day one. Thank you to Cris for sharing the octagon with me, she is a true legend. Thank you to my family, my fiancé, coaches, training partners, friends and of course Dana White."

The 30-year-old native Brazillian is currently engaged to another fighter, Nina Ansaroff, and hopes she can be an inspiration for other gay women.

“Now I know how much weight I carry for being gay, for being a champion, and for being a mirror for many young girls,” Nunes told USA Today in 2017.

“I want to help with the things that were hard for me. So I think as a champion I can help out a lot. I accomplished my dreams, and I’m gay, I think anyone, running after their goals, earning it, being good, they can make it there. Regardless of orientation, race, everything. The world has enough space for everyone. ... I want to give back somehow, and if this is a good way of doing that, I think I can be very helpful.”

Congratulations Amanda!