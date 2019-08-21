'Matrix 4', Wet KStew, & Battle of the Chicken: Morning Tea

Welcome to Morning Tea, PRIDE's morning round-up of the some of the most interesting news headlines you should read to help you get your day started!
Yes, you read that right! After a 16-year wait, a fourth installment of the popular sci-fi/action franchise is officially in the works, and star Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his iconic role as Neo! Director Lana Wachowski is also set to helm the project, and she is set to make history as one of the first trans people to direct a big-budget, blockbuster film.
The Matrix 4 Is Officially Happening!
And it will reunite Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski!
After she kicks ass in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, Kristen Stewart is wading into the deep in the new thriller Underwater, which is set to hit theaters in January 2020! We love a working, booked and busy queen! Watch the trailer in the video below!
Do you love fried chicken, but aren't in the mood for homophobia a la Chick-fil-A? Well Popeye's is coming for the fast-food crown with their new chicken sandwich, and the internet is living for it.
Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide.
20-year-old Philadelphia resident Maurice "Reese" Willoughby, who was bullied and harassed in a viral video for having a relationship with a trans woman, has now died by suicide, and the national LGBTQ+ community is mourning his loss.
RIP REESE THANK U FOR LOVING HER OUT LOUD
In the same vein as Queer Eye, Netflix's new series Styling Hollywood is set to premiere on August 30! The show follows the lives of husbands Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, a fashion stylist and interior design duo who work with some of Hollywood's biggest names! Watch the trailer in the video below!