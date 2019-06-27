Scroll To Top
The New Charlie's Angels Trailer Looks Powerful & Gay AF

Kristen Stewart's haircut is gay rights!

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
June 27 2019 1:38 PM EDT

The first trailer for Columbia Pictures' upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels is officially here, and I know this might sound extreme, but it is probably one of the post powerful, queerest things my gay eyes has ever laid eyes on!

Directed and written by acting legend Elizabeth Banks (who also plays a part in the action flick), the new, modern take on the popular TV/film franchise now stars Naomi Scott (Power Rangers, Aladdin), Ella Balinska, and one of our fave out actresses Kristen Stewart (Still AliceClouds of Sils Maria, Snow White and the Huntsman). 

As expected, the stans are coming out in full force on the internet.

Watch the Charlie's Angels trailer for yourself in the video below!

