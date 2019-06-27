The New Charlie's Angels Trailer Looks Powerful & Gay AF

The first trailer for Columbia Pictures' upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels is officially here, and I know this might sound extreme, but it is probably one of the post powerful, queerest things my gay eyes has ever laid eyes on!

Directed and written by acting legend Elizabeth Banks (who also plays a part in the action flick), the new, modern take on the popular TV/film franchise now stars Naomi Scott (Power Rangers, Aladdin), Ella Balinska, and one of our fave out actresses Kristen Stewart (Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, Snow White and the Huntsman).

As expected, the stans are coming out in full force on the internet.

kristen stewart in charlie’s angels is officially my favourite thing ever. pic.twitter.com/DdU3gLxIDC — (@amyardams) June 27, 2019

the gay energy exhibited by kristen stewart in charlie’s angels please dropkick me ma’am pic.twitter.com/KXRR6jV0p9 — catie (@venusinlibra_) June 27, 2019

kristen stewart being one of charlie's angels and robert pattinson being batman is a flex of the century — (@marvelization) June 27, 2019

Ok.....after actually seeing the trailer I have to say........... I stan the new Charlie's Angel's movie. https://t.co/egiMR5XbXn — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) June 27, 2019

no cops at pride just kristen stewart, naomi scott and ella balinska as charlie’s angels pic.twitter.com/afj8zX4QSF — laura (@comcswim) June 27, 2019

charlie’s angels is yet another gift for the gays pic.twitter.com/De7DDLEy0s — tish - 108 (@CAR0LMARIA) June 27, 2019

Good morning to Kristen Stewart's wig reveal in the Charlie's Angels trailer and Kristen Stewart's wig reveal in the Charlie's Angels trailer only!!!! pic.twitter.com/VZnnjukwEF — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 27, 2019

Kristen Stewart really livin her best gay life in the new Charlie’s Angels trailer pic.twitter.com/ltry6c6MrW — Pimp Daddy Madi (@madi_utley) June 27, 2019

charlie's angels was made for the gays pic.twitter.com/jeh9pVcdBa — manu (@yonoexiste) June 27, 2019

every shot of kristen stewart in the new charlie's angels trailer is gay rights — Syar S. Alia (@syarsalia) June 27, 2019

Kristen Stewart is a Charlie's Angel! And has short hair in it! And it's directed by a woman! My gay ass can't handle this! — Christina (@tina_bambeena) June 27, 2019

Watch the Charlie's Angels trailer for yourself in the video below!