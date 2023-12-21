10 Best LGBTQ+ Podcasts of 2023, That Helped Us Laugh, Learn, Shade & Survive The Year

Everyone has a podcast, but these are our faves!
Las Culturistas; Handsome
*Oprah voice* “You get a podcast. And you get a podcast. And you get a podcast!”
These days, it seems like just about every single celebrity has a podcast. We know. It can be annoying trying to keep up with every new show. Also, listening to hour-long episodes can be a big commitment to people.
But when a podcast finds its niche, its groove, and its balance between cohosts and guests, then we’re off to the races. Like most other things in life, the gays usually just do it better. There’s something about LGBTQ+ people doing podcasts that just feels really natural, particularly when the cohosts already know each other well and have a good back-and-forth between them.
As we close out 2023 and look back at the projects that had us excited all year long, we can definitely count on these podcasts to keep us laughing, informed, entertained, and reflecting.
Scroll through to check out our favorite LGBTQ+ podcasts of 2023!
Las Culturistas
Las Culturistas is a weekly pop culture recap show between BFFs Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Matt Rogers (Fire Island). These two get into all kinds of “culture” going on in film, television, music, and reality shows – and their readers, Kayteighs, and publicists eat it up.
The Read
Hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle, The Read is a hilarious and entertaining podcast that delivers queer Black excellence every single week. The podcast celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2023, and it only continues to grow its audience and cultural influence.
Handsome
Handsome is a newer podcast in comparison to most of the other shows on this list, but it’s already making a huge splash in the scene. Hosted by the three hilarious comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin, the Handsome hosts get together to talk about whatever they want, all while trying to answer certain questions from a special guest.
Sibling Rivalry
Some fans might not know this, but Sibling Rivalry is the first podcast in history to be hosted by former Drag Race queens. Every week, Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change have different kinds of episodes where they either discuss random topics, review TV shows, or just argue with each other like siblings do.
Keep It!
Ira Madison III and Louis Virtel have been hosting Keep It! for many years now. It’s another great podcast hosted by queer people about all things pop culture – featuring interviews, hot takes, observations, reviews, and a “keep it” section about something they aren’t loving each and every week.
Getting Curious
Jonathan Van Ness has been creating a podcast empire over the years. However, the flagship series in the JVN universe is Getting Curious, which features all sorts of very specific and/or completely existential questions, as well as interviews with specialists who might be able to help answer them.
Race Chaser
Alaska and Willam started Race Chaser with the commitment of reviewing every single episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race from the very beginning. When current seasons are airing, Race Chaser focuses on those. During off-season periods, the cohosts go back into the archives to review past seasons and episodes in chronological order. Every Friday, listeners also get a bonus Hot Goss episode with Willam and Alaska comments on news and answering emails from fans.
Very Delta
At this point, if you’re not listening and watching Very Delta, what the f*ck are you even doing? This podcast started as Very That, and it was cohosted by Delta Work and Raja under the Moguls of Media (MOM) network. In 2022, the show became Very Delta – a podcast that features great celebrity interviews and Delta’s incredible hot takes on topics that you didn’t even know you needed an opinion on. Trust us, this one is a must-listen!
Shut Up Evan
Shut Up Evan is a podcast for host Evan Ross Katz to interview celebrities he’s curious about and/or interested in. The show also infuses personal life updates and hot takes from Ross Katz, who is always a wizard in his command and understanding of popular culture, viral content, and queer people.
The Bald and the Beautiful
Between everything else they do together, it’s impressive that Trixie Mattel and Katya also have a podcast titled The Bald and the Beautiful. Think of this podcast like UNHhhh, but in a longer format and without the need to get into drag. As expected, Trixie and Katya are freaking hilarious every single episode, and we could literally listen to them talk for hours.