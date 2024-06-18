Scroll To Top
Surface Level Podcast & GLAAD team up to launch ‘VOICES: Stay Proud’ & we’re OBSESSED

VOICES: Stay Proud creators
Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

To celebrate Pride month this new campaign is uplifting Black and brown podcasters and storytellers.

rachiepants

Pride is a time of celebration and queer joy and it's also a time to listen to and learn from our stories, and “Voices: Stay Proud,a new campaign created by Surface Level podcast and GLAAD aims to do just that.

"Voices: Stay Proud" brings together a chorus of Black & Brown LGBTQ+ storytellers who refuse to be silenced," said [Damon Epps], host of Surface Level podcast and campaign Creative Director. “Each voice represented here is an independent show who we have admired or crossed paths with along our journey. Bringing everyone together under one roof, if only for a day, was truly magical and we are thrilled to have captured that moment to share with our community.”

This initiative gathers together a broad swath of voices and perspectives representing a beautiful spectrum of genders, sexualities, ages, and ethnicities. Separately they highlight the many intersections that make up our community and together they highlight the shared power of story-telling.

And if that’s not enough all on its own, just look at who’s being featured in this campaign.

All show descriptions courtesy of Surface Level and GLAAD

Surface Level

Surface leve;

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

Curious conversations about the Black and Queer experience. Hosted by Damon, Jordan & Tony.

Hung Up Pod Live

Hung Up Pod Live

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

A culture and society podcast with a queer perspective and focus. Hosted by Eric Cole and Tony Purnell.

BYLATINMEN

BYLATINMEN

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

A Queer-Latino entertainment podcast. Hosted by Kevin Ortega-Rojas and Anthony Polanco.

Bad Queers

Bad Queers

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

Bad Queers, will leave you offended and inspired by challenging stereotypes of the LGBTQ+ experience. Hosted by Kris and Shana.

SGTV(Straight Gay)

SGTV(Straight Gay)

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

A dynamic YouTube show where a straight man and a gay man share laughs, insights, and real talk, breaking barriers and building bridges with every episode. Hosted by Jerel Anderson & J. Monroe.

Busy Boys Uncensored

Busy Boys Uncensored

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

Showing the LGBTQIA+ youth that you can find community just like we did. Hosted by Mayce Vassago, Sekani Nolasco, Damontae Hack, and Jahlil Whitehead.

FQ Crazy Sexy Cool (Femme Queen)

FQ Crazy Sexy Cool (Femme Queen)

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

Inspiring discussion on various social, cultural, political and entertaining topics with three intergenerational trans women. Hosted by Tabytha, Tempress & Asia.

Minoritea Report

Minoritea Report

Courtesy of Surface Level & GLAAD

Fostering Black & Queer Communitea. Hosted by Aun-teas Kerel, Dawon, & Jerrell.

Nothing says Pride like celebrating our stories! Which is why we here at PRIDE are so thrilled to support all of these beautiful voices and talented storytellers in our rainbow family.

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

