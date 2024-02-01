10 Black LGBTQ+ style icons and trendsetters you need to know

style
These queer Black icons have helped to change the face of fashion!
Shutterstock; @iamjarijones/Instagram; @dexrated/Instagram
To kick off Black History Month, we're celebrating the iconic Black LGBTQ+ style icons who have been helping shape the face of fashion for decades. The queer and Black communities have always been at the forefront of style, starting trends and creating fashion movements, from well-known figures like Grace Jones and André Leon Talley to new social media influencers like Harper Watters and Jazzmen Robbins.
So here are 10 of our favorite Black queer style trendsetters who were MAJOR influences on the world of fashion in the past or are making waves and starting trends now!
Andre Leon Talley
Queer icon André Leon Talley was one of the most influential people in fashion. He was a fashion journalist, stylist and the editor-at-large of Vogue from 1988 to 1995, making him the magazine's first African-American male creative director. He went on to work for other publications, wrote three books and was a judge on America's Next Top Model. He died in 2022.
Ama Elsesser
Ama Elsesser first came on the scene when they starred in John Hill's skater movie Mid-'90s. Since then they've been modeling for UGG, Savage X Fenty, and rocking creative looks on the Instagram account. In January, they came out as non-binary and then starred in Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign.
Russell Clark
Queer style icon Russell Clark made a slash playing a genderqueer vampire in Fright Night 2 with the BEST wardrobe, but also had a successful career as a choreographer working for musicians like Michael Jackson, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, George Clinton, David Bowie, and Celine Dion. Clark died in 2002.
Harper Watters
Harper Watters is a out gay soloist for the Houston Ballet, who has close to 250,000 followers on his Instagram account where he posts behind the scenes videos of the ballet and photos of the fierce fashions he wears on and off the stage.
Grace Jones
Grace Jones is an ICONIC model, singer, and actress. She graced countless magazine covers ad walked the runway for major fashion houses like Yves St. Laurent, Jean-Paul Goude, Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin, and Hans Feurer. Her androgynous style and bold features helped to influence the cross-dressing movement of the 1980s as well as artists like Annie Lenox, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.
Jari Jones
Trans femme activist Jari Jones has made a splash in the fashion world as a model and fashion influencer, but that's not all! She was also featured in Netflix's Tales of the City and is the first Black, trans woman to produce a film nominated at Cannes Film Festival. Port Authority is a romance between a boy and a trans girl, that focuses on identity, and New York's underground ballroom scene.
Lil Nas X
Out gay rapper Lil Nas X has been turning heads since the moment he stepped onto the scene in 2021 when he released his debut album Montero. Since then he's ruffled the feathers of Republicans (which we love!) with his queer lyrics, allusions to Christianity and daring fashion choices. His Met Gala outfits alone make him a certified style icon!
Jassmyne Robbins
Jazzmen Robbins is a model, influencer and host of Buzzfeed's Queer Prom.
Dexter Mayfield
Queer plus-sized model Dexter Mayfield who has walked the runway for everyone from Savage X Fenty and Marco Marco to Harry's and Fashion to Figure.
Kevin Aviance
Kevin Avian is a drag queen, fashion designer, and has been a staple of the New York club scene since the '90s. Aviance's hit song "Cunty" was sampled for the song "Pure/Honey" on Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance.