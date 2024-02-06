15 Black LGBTQ+ podcasts you should be listening to

Black LGBTQ+ content creators are hosting and producing some of the most entertaining, informative, hilarious, and smart podcasts of our time. From pop culture commentary to advice columns to personal exchanges to news coverage, these podcasts have a massive impact on other queer people looking for voices they can trust and relate to.

Most of these podcasts were started from the ground up by Black queer creators who wanted to have a voice, share a laugh, and/or touch on important stories. Whether they are more serious or humorous shows, there is a wide catalog of excellent podcasts by Black LGBTQ+ hosts that you could be listening and subscribing to.

Scroll through to check out some of the best Black LGBTQ+ podcasts you should listen to!

All podcast descriptions are courtesy of their respective shows.



The Read "Join bloggers Kid Fury and Crissle for their weekly podcast covering hip-hop and pop culture's most trying stars. Throwing shade and spilling tea with a flippant and humorous attitude, no star is safe from Fury and Crissle unless their name is Beyoncé. (Or Blue Ivy.) As transplants to New York City (Kid Fury from Miami and Crissle from Oklahoma City), The Read also serves as an on-air therapy session for two friends trying to adjust to life (and rats) in the big city."

BFF: Black, Fat, Femme "The B.F.F. Podcast” gives voice to two of the leading queer, fat and Black changemakers while calling in the world to examine and understand what it means to love oneself unapologetically - in a world where loving oneself often feels impossible."

Sibling Rivalry "Monét X Change, Miss Congeniality of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and winner of AS4 and Bob The Drag Queen, winner of Season 8 (she won the first time) are not actually siblings but they are the intensely hilarious comedy duo with infectious chemistry behind the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry."

Two Twos Podcast "Two black lesbians living in London speaking their unapologetic truth whilst creating a safe space for people like themselves and bridging the gap between LGBT+ people and Cis gendered straight people!"

Still Processing "Wesley Morris and J Wortham are working it out in this weekly show about culture in the broadest sense. That means television, film, books, music — but also the culture of work, dating, the internet and how those all fit together."

Bad Queers "This podcast is for people who feel like they came out of the closet and got placed in a box. It’s time to put the u-haul theory to bed, and connect over being Bad Queers. Join Kris and Shana, fellow Bad Queers, to discuss breaking stereotypes, owning your identity and their unpopular queer opinions. Bad Queers will leave you both offended and inspired by the news, stories and advice about the very fluid, very real LGBTQ+ experience."

We Said What We Said "Every week, join longtime besties Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion as they dish on EVERYTHING THAT MATTERS. Pop culture! Sex! Partying! Struggle! Love! Music! Friendship! We Said What We Said is a show with bold advice, hot takes, and risqué storytelling."

FANTI "Sometimes the people, places, and things we love don't love us back. We're fans, but we also have some ANTI- feelings toward them. Every week on FANTI, journalists Tre'vell Anderson and Jarrett Hill bring their pop culture and political expertise to things we must stan and stand up against. FANTI is a place where nuance reigns supreme with energetic, complicated, and sometimes difficult conversations that bring deep knowledge and thoughtful perspective to the things we love and rage about, from the White House to the Real House(wives)."



Surface Level "Creating a community where Black & Queer folx are fearless in thought & curious at heart. #StayCurious"

Afroqueer podcast AfroQueer is a podcast about Queer Africans living, loving, surviving and thriving on the African Continent and in the Diaspora.

The Friend Zone "Listen along every Wednesday as Dustin Ross, HeyFranHey & Assante explore mental health, mental wealth and mental hygiene, because who in the hell wants a musty brain?"

Queue Points "Dropping the needle on Black music history. Queue Points is a video podcast with the intent to inform and celebrate Black Music creatives through meaningful dialogue. The show is hosted by DJ Sir Daniel & Jay Ray."

TransLash Podcast "With new episodes twice a month, Jones delivers illuminating discussions with guests from the trans community as well as allies to help create a fairer world for all."

Queer News "An intersectional approach to daily news where race & sexuality meet politics, entertainment and culture. Tune-in to reporting which centers & celebrates all of our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & comrade communities."